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Don’t change lanes – the maths of holiday traffic jams

By Randa Herzallah, Associate Professor of Applied Mathematics, Mathematics Institute, University of Warwick
Millions of people will take to the roads this holiday season, only to end up spending frustrating hours sitting in traffic jams. Congestion costs drivers time, fuel and patience – while also increasing pollution and placing huge pressure on transport networks.

If you’ve ever found yourself staring enviously at the lane next to you, convinced it’s moving faster, you’re not alone. Most of us instinctively believe that changing lanes will get us home sooner. But mathematicsThe Conversation


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