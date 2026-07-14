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Human Rights Observatory

Most Americans prefer to die at home, but the US healthcare system often prevents it

By Karen Lutfey Spencer, Professor of Health and Behavioral Sciences, University of Colorado Denver
Jane Callahan, Master's Student in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, North Carolina Central University
Ask people what they want at the end of their lives, and overwhelmingly the answers will revolve around comfort, dignity and time at home with loved ones.

Yet the U.S. healthcare system often thwarts these wishes.

Most Americans say they want to die at home, but only one-third do. What could be an intentional last…The Conversation


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