When a police officer is shot, how they get to the hospital depends on the city – and Philadelphia stands apart
By Prachi Sanghavi, Associate Professor of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago
Cal Chengqi Fang, Ph.D. Candidate of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago
Police departments vary widely in how they use ‘scoop and run’ – and whether they use it just for colleagues who’ve been shot or for members of the public too.
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- Tuesday, July 14, 2026