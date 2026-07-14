Children’s books about Black people’s everyday, joyful lives are sometimes banned – but they help all kids explore what it means to be human
By Wintre Foxworth Johnson, Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum, Instruction, and Special Education, University of Virginia
Brooke Harris Garad, Assistant Professor of Education, Butler University
Jennifer D. Turner, Professor of Literacy Education, University of Maryland University College
Tiffany D. Meadows, PhD candidate in education, University of Virginia
Books showing Black children spending time with family, or playing at home, help Black kids see themselves in literature and give all kids a window into others’ experiences.
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- Tuesday, July 14, 2026