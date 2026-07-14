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Human Rights Observatory

The US and Iran are back at war. And with one main sticking point, there’s no end in sight

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Control over the Strait of Hormuz has become the main bone of contention between the US and Iran in their prolonged conflict.

In the face of Tehran’s determination to control the strategic waterway as a critical leverage of deterrence, US President Donald Trump has declared the end of the ceasefire, a renewed blockade of Iranian ports, and a return to war to degrade Iran’s defensive capabilities further and wrest control of the strait.

Trump has also announced a completely nonviable 20% levy on each tanker that passes through the strait – a move to counter Iran’s own plan…The Conversation


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