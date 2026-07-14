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Nato Ankara Summit: why only a federal, unified EU can mount its own credible military defence

By Cesáreo Rodríguez-Aguilera de Prat, Catedrático de Ciencia Política, Universitat de Barcelona
For the US’ allies, Nato summits have largely become a matter of damage control and evading the wrath of Donald Trump. With Washington’s support no longer a given, the special relationship between the US and the European Union (EU) is under increasing strain.

The recent Nato summit, held on July 7-8 in Ankara, Turkey, took place without any prospect of a ceasefire in Iran or Ukraine.…The Conversation


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