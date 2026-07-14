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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Brewarrina fish traps may be the oldest human construction in the world

By Kevin Rennie
They remain a remarkable example of Aboriginal innovation... and form one part of a growing body of work that challenges how hunter-gatherer Australian societies have long been perceived.


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