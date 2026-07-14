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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Don’t Forcibly Return Chinese Dissidents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The immigration detention center at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand, February 27, 2025. © 2025 Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Bangkok) – The Thai government should not forcibly return detained Chinese dissidents to China, Human Rights Watch said today. At least four Chinese dissidents detained at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok face possible deportation to China. The Chinese government has increasingly pressured Thai authorities ahead of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s scheduled visit to China from July 16…


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