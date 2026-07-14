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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Why many young Australians face a more winding pathway to home ownership

By Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, Adelaide University
Research over a generation found almost half of young people moved repeatedly between renting, home ownership and even back to the family home.The Conversation


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