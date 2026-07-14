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Human Rights Observatory

Yet Another Death in ICE Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Naseer Ahmad Paktiawal holds Abubakar Paktiawal, son of his brother Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, who died in ICE custody, at the Abu Hanifa Mosque in Richardson, Texas, U.S. June 4, 2026. © 2026 Shelby Tauber/Reuters Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal—an Afghan asylum seeker who had worked alongside the US military in Afghanistan—died on March 14, 2026, from an alleged allergic reaction less than 24 hours after being detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas. His death certificate was released, 103 days later, on June 25, 2026.In announcing…


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