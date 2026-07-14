Climate disclosure gives Canadian companies an edge with European investors, new research shows
By Yrjo Koskinen, BMO Professor of Sustainable and Transition Finance, University of Calgary
Prateek Sood, Research Associate, Institute for Sustainable Finance, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Canadian companies that disclose their climate-related risks and impacts have a considerable advantage over those that don’t when it comes to attracting financing from European institutional investors, according to our recent report for the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Queen’s University.
That advantage matters now more than ever. Climate disclosure — companies publicly…
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- Monday, July 13, 2026