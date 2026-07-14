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Human Rights Observatory

Local Law Enforcement Should Put Domestic Violence Victims Ahead of Immigration Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain an immigrant leaving their scheduled court appearance at a Federal immigration court in New York City, June 4, 2025. © 2025 Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images Human Rights Watch, the Alliance of Immigrant Survivors, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and other partners, submitted a statement of record to Congress on July 10 as the Trump administration continues to use state and local police via the 287(g) agreements that allow these agencies to participate in federal immigration…


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