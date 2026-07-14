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Human Rights Observatory

EU: Child rights experts refocusing teen social media ban debate on safe online experiences is a positive step for digital safety of children and young people

By Amnesty International
Today, the European Union’s (EU) Special Panel on Child Safety Online issued a report recommending that further action be taken to tackle the harmful design of social media platforms. Responding to the news, Lisa Dittmer, Researcher and Adviser on Children and Young People’s Digital Rights at Amnesty International said: The expert panel is right to emphasize the need for children to be able to participate in a safe online environment. Banning teenagers from accessing social media is not the answer. As Amnesty International has long argued, it is the responsibility of tech companies to overhaul the…


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© Amnesty International -
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