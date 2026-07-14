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Despite the growth of some AI schools like Alpha, research doesn’t show that AI tutors are better than human teachers

By Gerald K. LeTendre, Professor of Educational Administration, Penn State
Over the past decade, the AI-focused, for-profit Alpha School has grown from one campus in Austin, Texas, to a growing list of more than 15 schools across the country, including in major cities like New York and San Francisco.

Alpha School joins other AI-centric K-12 private schools, like Unbound…The Conversation


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