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What watching people restock their cupboards tells us about aesthetics and authenticity on social media

By Helen Ringrow, Associate Professor in Contemporary Discourse, University of Portsmouth
Giorgia Riboni, Associate Professor of English Language, Translation and Linguistics, Università di Torino
There are few things a good influencer can’t turn into engaging content. Social media has made even the smallest aspects of our daily lives entertaining and “aesthetic”. Viral trends have developed around what we might consider boring, mundane tasks, such as restocking the refrigerator or cupboards.

In a recent paper, we explored the appeal…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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