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2.6 million Americans lost health insurance in 2025 after ACA subsidies expired, leading to real health consequences

By Aparna Soni, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, Indiana University
Research shows that losing coverage, even temporarily, tends to make people less healthy, and it exposes them to financial losses.The Conversation


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