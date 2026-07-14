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Human Rights Observatory

From Alexander Litvinenko to Sergei Skripal: the long road to reforming UK security

By Ethem Ilbiz, Associate Professor of Global Politics and Cybersecurity Governance, University of South Wales
Atakan Yılmaz, Assistant Professor in in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Bahçeşehir University
Mike Edwards, Senior Lecturer in International Security and Risk Management, University of South Wales
When Alexander Litvinenko was murdered in London in 2006, poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 slipped into a pot of tea, the UK was shocked. Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence officer who had become a critic of Vladimir Putin’s government, died after a highly publicised illness.

A later public inquiry concluded that his killing was probably approved at the highest levels of the Russian state. Yet the LitvinenkoThe Conversation


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