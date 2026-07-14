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A forgotten young poet gives us a rare glimpse below stairs at the 1995 Pride and Prejudice’s Netherfield Hall

By Catherine Clarke, Professor in the History of People, Place and Community, School of Advanced Study, University of London
“Netherfield Park is let at last!” go the famous opening words from Mrs Bennet in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. To her delight, the estate has been taken on by the eligible newcomer Mr Bingley – a “single man in possession of a good fortune” – who brings new marital opportunities for her five unmarried daughters.

In the beloved 1995 BBC television adaptation of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Edgcote House in Northamptonshire was chosen as…The Conversation


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