Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 16th century lesbian poet who could be Scotland’s answer to Gentleman Jack

By Diane Watt, Professor of English, University of Surrey
Marie Maitland, a 16th-century Scottish gentlewoman, has for centuries been recognised as the likely scribe of the Maitland Quarto. This important manuscript, now held in the Pepys Library of Magdalene College, Cambridge, is an anthology of Scottish poetry by members of the noble Maitland family and their associates.

Maitland’s name appears twice on the first leaf and is also found in a partial anagram in the opening sonnet (“maid ane immortall”). By way of emphasis the anagram is repeated beneath the poem.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the US-China Moon race could turn into a lunar land grab
~ Why climate scientists need to talk more about the very worst-case scenarios
~ How sports stars can also be influential climate leaders
~ Why power banks in hold luggage pose such a risk on holiday flights
~ Medieval plague survivors left us graffiti, court records and a lesson for COVID
~ Remembering the quiet genius of Sam Neill
~ Jeremy Hansen is leaving the Canadian Space Agency, but Canada will still support NASA’s return to the moon
~ Beyond the passport: The legal ambiguity of Indian citizenship
~ There’s more to being a goalkeeper than just stopping shots. Here’s how they get there
~ Another poll shows One Nation’s surge has turned around. Has the party peaked?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter