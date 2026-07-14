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Why the US-China Moon race could turn into a lunar land grab

By Chris North, Lecturer of Physics and Astronomy, Cardiff University
Sixty years ago, the United States and the Soviet Union were embroiled in a race to the Moon, which the USA won. The 21st-century lunar contest, with China stepping in for the Soviet Union, has many similarities, but key differences.

The Apollo astronauts planted the stars and stripes in lunar soil, bounced – and drove – around, set up experiments and collected scientifically valuable rock samples. Ultimately, however, there was no real plan to stay.

The new Moon race is different: space agencies…The Conversation


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