Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How sports stars can also be influential climate leaders

By Sam Hampton, Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford
Steve Westlake, Lecturer, Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Extreme heat has become one of sport’s toughest opponents. This summer’s Fifa World Cup has once again raised concerns about players competing in dangerous temperatures. But football is far from alone.

Tennis players have battled through extreme heat at Grand Slam tournaments. Marathon races have been cancelled because of soaring temperatures.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 16th century lesbian poet who could be Scotland’s answer to Gentleman Jack
~ Why the US-China Moon race could turn into a lunar land grab
~ Why climate scientists need to talk more about the very worst-case scenarios
~ Why power banks in hold luggage pose such a risk on holiday flights
~ Medieval plague survivors left us graffiti, court records and a lesson for COVID
~ Remembering the quiet genius of Sam Neill
~ Jeremy Hansen is leaving the Canadian Space Agency, but Canada will still support NASA’s return to the moon
~ Beyond the passport: The legal ambiguity of Indian citizenship
~ There’s more to being a goalkeeper than just stopping shots. Here’s how they get there
~ Another poll shows One Nation’s surge has turned around. Has the party peaked?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter