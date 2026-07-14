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Human Rights Observatory

Remembering the quiet genius of Sam Neill

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer, Media Studies and Production, University of Southern Queensland
Sam Neill has died at 78. He was an actor who chose restraint and reason, embellishing his characters with a feeling of genuine realism.The Conversation


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