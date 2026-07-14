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There’s more to being a goalkeeper than just stopping shots. Here’s how they get there

By Shane Pill, Professor in Education, Flinders University
A goalkeeper is unique.

They are often alone, defending a 7.32 x 2.44-metre space. The role can come with crushing pressure – one mistake can be crucial in such a low-scoring sport, while blunders made by midfielders or forwards can be quickly forgotten.

However, a great effort can still help decide matches, including moments at this year’s World Cup such as:


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