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Another poll shows One Nation’s surge has turned around. Has the party peaked?

By Josh Sunman, Associate Lecturer in Public Policy, Flinders University
The far-right party’s momentum may have slowed, but it still attracts strong support – Victoria’s November state election will show just how much.The Conversation


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