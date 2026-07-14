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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Landslides Deadly for Rohingya Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rescuers work at the site of a landslide at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 8, 2026. © 2026 Shamimul Islam Faisal/AP Photo (Bangkok) – The deadly risks facing Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh were evident from landslides in July 2026, that killed at least 17 people and displaced more than 3,000, Human Rights Watch said today. Bangladesh has been hosting over a million Rohingya refugees for nearly a decade, with expanding families crammed into bamboo and tarp shelters on steep, deforested hillsides that are highly vulnerable…


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