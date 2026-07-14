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Why is everything an app now? Stores must step up to tackle this spread

By Dana McKay, Associate Dean, Interaction, Technology and Information, RMIT University
George Buchanan, Deputy Dean, School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University
For as long as you have been a member of your local gym, you have used a small plastic tag to access it. But now the tag no longer works. Instead, you have to download an app to get inside for your workout – and that app requires location access and Bluetooth access, which would allow it to track your location within the gym, and potentially anywhere based on the Bluetooth signal.

This is just one example of being forced to use apps where we otherwise might not want to. It happens if we want to communicate with government, to engage with health services, to authenticate our identities,…The Conversation


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