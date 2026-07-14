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Human Rights Observatory

France’s New Anti-Racism Plan Falls Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image France's junior Minister for equality Aurore Berge during the presentation of the new national Plan to fight against racism, antisemitism and discrimination based on origin at the Bibliotheque Nationale of France (BNF) in Paris on July 6, 2026. © 2026 Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images The French government announced a new national plan last week aimed at combating racism, antisemitism, and discrimination. Unfortunately, the plan fails to tackle the systemic and institutional nature of racism in France.Adopted on July 6 and extending from 2026 through 2029, the…


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