Indigenous child protection is often a political football. Here’s what would actually help
By James C. Beaufils, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Todd Fernando, Paul Ramsay Fellow, Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
The real test is not whether governments can remove children faster. It’s whether they can invest enough that fewer children need to be removed at all.
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- Sunday, July 12, 2026