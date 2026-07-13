Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With an El Niño looming, Australia has new laws to stop water market manipulation

By Sarah Ann Wheeler, Matthew Flinders Professor in Water Economics, Flinders University
It might feel strange to talk about being able to trade water as a financial asset, in the same way as company shares or bonds. But water is big business.

Australia leads the world on the size, extent and adoption of formal water markets, especially in our largest river system, the Murray-Darling Basin.

The impacts of climate change are already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous child protection is often a political football. Here’s what would actually help
~ Four ways to help your teen (and yourself) spend more time away from devices
~ Unfair fees and low competition: why the pharmacy sector needs a shake up
~ Big bees have the most to lose as global CO₂ levels rise: new research
~ Cultural safety in healthcare is not ‘ideological’ – it is saving lives
~ World Cup 2026: how are posts on diversity and inclusion being received on social media?
~ How Canada’s vaccine infrastructure has helped guard against infectious disease during the FIFA World Cup
~ Canada was already a soccer nation: Its historic World Cup run proved it
~ The U.S. narrowly upheld birthright citizenship. What about Canada?
~ Beavers are emerging sooner in spring amid warmer weather
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter