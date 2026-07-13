Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big bees have the most to lose as global CO₂ levels rise: new research

By Kit Prendergast, Postdoctoral Researcher, Pollination Ecology, University of Southern Queensland; Curtin University
Pollinators – including bees, flies, wasps, moths, butterflies and some nectar-loving birds – are a cornerstone of our natural environment.

By helping plants reproduce, they keep our ecosystems healthy and ensure we can grow vital food crops.

But climate change threatens the very survival of these hard-working animals.

Previous research has focused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous child protection is often a political football. Here’s what would actually help
~ Four ways to help your teen (and yourself) spend more time away from devices
~ With an El Niño looming, Australia has new laws to stop water market manipulation
~ Unfair fees and low competition: why the pharmacy sector needs a shake up
~ Cultural safety in healthcare is not ‘ideological’ – it is saving lives
~ World Cup 2026: how are posts on diversity and inclusion being received on social media?
~ How Canada’s vaccine infrastructure has helped guard against infectious disease during the FIFA World Cup
~ Canada was already a soccer nation: Its historic World Cup run proved it
~ The U.S. narrowly upheld birthright citizenship. What about Canada?
~ Beavers are emerging sooner in spring amid warmer weather
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter