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Human Rights Observatory

Cultural safety in healthcare is not ‘ideological’ – it is saving lives

By Ben Gray, Associate Professor of Primary Health Care and General Practice, University of Otago
Introduced under urgency this month, the government’s latest proposed law change would increase the health minister’s powers to interfere in the work of medical registration authorities.

The Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Amendment Bill aims to “align health workforce regulation with patient needs […] and government priorities”.

This follows Health Minister…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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