World Cup 2026: how are posts on diversity and inclusion being received on social media?
By Matthijs Meire, Associate professor, IÉSEG School of Management
Arno De Caigny, Full Professor of Marketing Analytics, IÉSEG School of Management
Kristof Coussement, Professor of Business Analytics, IÉSEG School of Management
Willem Standaert, Associate Professor, Université de Liège
A study of over 6,000 posts by European football associations demonstrates that communities react very differently, depending on the type of diversity up for debate.
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- Sunday, July 12, 2026