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Canada was already a soccer nation: Its historic World Cup run proved it

By Lianne Foti, Associate Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Nicole W. Forrester, Assistant Professor, School of Media, Toronto Metropolitan University
Soccer is already Canada’s most-played sport, but its fans have historically lagged behind its players. A recent record-breaking World Cup run may help close that gap.The Conversation


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