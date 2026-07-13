The U.S. narrowly upheld birthright citizenship. What about Canada?
By Allison J. Petrozziello, Assistant Professor of Global Migration & Inequality, Dept. of Politics & Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Megan Gaucher, Associate Professor, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University
Birthright citizenship has become a point of debate as some governments adopt more restrictive policies aimed at limiting access to citizenship for some migrants.
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- Sunday, July 12, 2026