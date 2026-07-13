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Human Rights Observatory

The U.S. narrowly upheld birthright citizenship. What about Canada?

By Allison J. Petrozziello, Assistant Professor of Global Migration & Inequality, Dept. of Politics & Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Megan Gaucher, Associate Professor, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University
Birthright citizenship has become a point of debate as some governments adopt more restrictive policies aimed at limiting access to citizenship for some migrants.The Conversation


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