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Climate shocks are hitting South Africa’s food businesses – study shows what they need to adapt

By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, Associate Professor: Economic Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Climate change discussions in southern Africa often focus on farming, where the effects of environmental shocks are most visible. The debate frequently centres on droughts, floods, declining crop productivity and heat stress affecting livestock systems. This is largely because agriculture is a sector that’s directly exposed to extreme weather events.

But food systems involve far more than agricultural production. Between farms and consumers lies the agri-processing sector. This is made up of businesses that transform…The Conversation


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