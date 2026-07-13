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A rare bipartisan housing bill just became law - but Americans will still struggle with affordability

By Kirk McClure, Professor Emeritus of Urban Planning, University of Kansas
Alex Schwartz, Emeritus Professor of Urban Policy, The New School
A sweeping housing measure, which became law on July 11, 2026, is being widely celebrated as a crucial step in addressing the nation’s housing crisis. The ROAD to Housing Act is one of the few substantive bills passed by Congress in recent years, and the first major housing bill enacted since the 1990s.

Despite clearing Congress with overwhelming margins in


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