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Human Rights Observatory

Nepali Poet Viplob Pratik on literature, language, and a life shaped by words

By Sangita Swechcha
Global Voices interviews leading Nepali writer Viplob Pratik about his four-decade literary career, reflections on language, culture, technology, society, and literature's enduring relevance across generations in changing times today worldwide.


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