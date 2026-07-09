Sydney’s 1789 smallpox epidemic came from the First Fleet and killed up to 220,000 Indigenous Australians: new research
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Node Leader in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Lynette Russell, Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash University. Deputy Director ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Monash University
Matthew Cody Nitschke, Research Associate, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Sean Ulm, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, James Cook University
Shane Ingrey, Postdoctoral research fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures (CIEHF), UNSW Sydney
New mathematical modelling shows the first smallpox epidemic among Aboriginal people in the Sydney region may have spread thousands of kilometres and lasted decades.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026