Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sydney’s 1789 smallpox epidemic came from the First Fleet and killed up to 220,000 Indigenous Australians: new research

By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Node Leader in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Lynette Russell, Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash University. Deputy Director ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Monash University
Matthew Cody Nitschke, Research Associate, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Sean Ulm, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, James Cook University
Shane Ingrey, Postdoctoral research fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures (CIEHF), UNSW Sydney
New mathematical modelling shows the first smallpox epidemic among Aboriginal people in the Sydney region may have spread thousands of kilometres and lasted decades.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sri Lanka: Deaths of transferred Negombo prisoners following clashes must be urgently investigated
~ How an outage like Telstra’s affects Australians’ health care, beyond emergency calls
~ Neil the seal is more than a viral animal. He’s become a global folk hero
~ Angus Taylor warns a One Nation government would bring ‘an eternity of pain’
~ After the ‘red card’ scandal, has the shine come off Gianni Infantino’s World Cup?
~ Grattan on Friday: AI’s opportunities and risks front and centre on Albanese government’s agenda
~ STING protein: our study found new ways for the body to activate – and possibly control – inflammation
~ Global: Filipino domestic workers exploited and subjected to sexual abuse in Saudi Arabia
~ Statelessness in the region of former Yugoslavia: unfinished nationality rights, legal identity and Roma exclusion
~ A timing glitch was behind Telstra’s nationwide outage. It points to a bigger vulnerability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter