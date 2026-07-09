How Australia’s new negative gearing rules might accidentally favour some property investors
By Fei Gao, Lecturer in Taxation, Discipline of Accounting, Governance & Regulation, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Richard Krever, Professor of Tax Law, The University of Western Australia
For the best part of a century, Australian property investors have enjoyed a generous tax arrangement found in few other countries: the infamous “negative gearing”.
Now, sweeping reforms to limit negative gearing to new builds and also change the way capital gains are taxed have become…
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026