A big El Niño is likely. Australia needs to get ready now for drought, fire and the unknown
By Em Murdock, PhD Student, Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management, University of California, Berkeley
Lucas Vargas Zeppetello, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, University of California, Berkeley
Too often, Australian authorities have relied on ad hoc preparations for the droughts and bushfires made more likely by El Niño.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026