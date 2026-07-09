Do your dreams have smells? New study on ‘blind minds’ reveals vast differences in imagination
By Derek Arnold, Professor, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Loren N. Bouyer, PhD Student, Neuroscience, The University of Queensland
It’s common to think we all have similar experiences of life. But the more we learn about the hidden thoughts of other people, the more evidence shows this is untrue.
For instance, not everyone has the same ability to have imagined sensations. Most people can visualise – they can have imagined experiences of seeing people and scenes that aren’t there. But not everyone can.
We are both visual aphantasics, which means we can’t voluntarily…
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026