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Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘cultural Marxism’ is a conspiracy theory for our time

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
The concept of ‘Cultural Marxism’, which can be traced back to the 1930s, has become a staple of contemporary right-wing discourse.The Conversation


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