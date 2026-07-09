Canada’s proposed clean water act needs stronger protections for Indigenous communities
By Kerry Black, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
Irving Leblanc, Chair of the Board for Community Circle
Kathleen Padulo, Director of Environment for Chiefs of Ontario
Linda Debassige, Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation
In its current form, safe drinking water legislation would weaken key legal provisions, particularly those related to rights and governance for First Nations.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026