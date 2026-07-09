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Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Should Tackle Racism and Discrimination On and Off the Pitch

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kylian Mbappé during the men’s World Cup, Round of 16, Paraguay vs. France at Philadelphia Stadium, US, on July 4, 2026. © 2026 Tom Weller/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Following France’s July 4 victory over Paraguay, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla attacked French player Kylian Mbappé with dehumanizing remarks. The Dutch and German national teams’ elimination from the round of 32 prompted racist posts online. An Argentina fan was reportedly caught on video on July 7 making racist gestures at American YouTuber IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins…


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