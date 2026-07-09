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Human Rights Observatory

Latest ICE Killing Demands Independent Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ronaldo Salgado (right), son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, speaks as his brother, Lorenzo Jr. holds family photographs during a news conference in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2026. © 2026 David J. Phillip/AP Photo A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas on July 7. This is the latest in a string of shooting incidents involving federal immigration agents over the past two years.Salgado, who had reportedly lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, leaves behind a wife and three children. One of his sons,…


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