Making scientific knowledge free for all
By Frédéric Schmidt, Professeur, Planétologie, Université Paris-Saclay
Camille Thomas, Chercheur en géologie, University of Bern
Romain Vaucher, Senior Lecturer in Sedimentology, James Cook University
Publishing and having access to scientific articles is an expensive business for research institutions. Fortunately, there are content providers out there who deliver rigorous material that’s free of charge.
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© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 9, 2026