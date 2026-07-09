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Hummingbirds and pineapples: why this ancient relationship hits the evolutionary sweetspot

By Jamie Thompson, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
High above the rainforest floor, tiny ponds form in the leaves of plants perched on tree branches. Frogs breed in these ponds, alongside insects, microbes and even tiny crustaceans, creating miniature ecosystems suspended high in the canopy. These are the bromeliads – the remarkable plant family that also gave us air plants, the towering 12-metre “Queen…The Conversation


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