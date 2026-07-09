Earth’s deep memory is thawing with the Arctic permafrost, degrading records of our ancient world
By Duane Froese, Professor, Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta
Hendrik Poinar, Professor of Anthropology and Biochemistry and the Micheal G. DeGroote Chair in Genetic Anthropology, McMaster University
Scott L. Cocker, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Center for Paleogenetics, Stockholm University
Tyler J. Murchie, Scientist, Ancient DNA Lab (Biodiversity Genomics division) at the Hakai Institute and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Anthropology, McMaster University
Permafrost holds an extraordinary molecular record of ancient life — and we are only now learning to read it, just as warming begins to erase it.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026