Earthquakes in Venezuela expose a severely under-resourced and unprepared healthcare system
By Hermes Florez, Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina
Zeina Hannoush, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of Miami
Two physicians discuss the ongoing earthquake relief efforts in their home country of Venezuela and explain what the healthcare system was like before the disaster.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026