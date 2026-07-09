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Human Rights Observatory

Use of explosive weapons ‘must stop’ in eastern DR Congo: Türk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group to cease hostilities as he deplored recent civilian deaths on Thursday.


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